Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2,535.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

