Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $44.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $45.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

