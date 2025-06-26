Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $399.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.