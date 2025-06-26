Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,452 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 351.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.56. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $327.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

