Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.48 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,978,387.50. The trade was a 32.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,635 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

