Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $87.68 on Thursday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,458.49. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

