Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 13,154.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 479.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

