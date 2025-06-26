Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,687 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

NYSE:ADC opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.45%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

