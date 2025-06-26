Blue Trust Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.3%

SCCO opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.