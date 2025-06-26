Blue Trust Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,613 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

