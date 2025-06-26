Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 49,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 51,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

