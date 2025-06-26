Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 161,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 158,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $154.31 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,834,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,393,863 shares of company stock valued at $483,709,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

