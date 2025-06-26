Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stake Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1,714.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,077,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $802,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

