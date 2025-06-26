Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $238.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.64 and a 52-week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

