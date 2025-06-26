Brokerages Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Target Price at $10.50

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $579.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.35.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
