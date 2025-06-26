Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $629.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.96.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total value of $353,353.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,643.90. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,862,237.92. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,312 shares of company stock worth $83,503,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $664.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.69.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

