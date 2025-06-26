BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $47.37 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

