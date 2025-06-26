Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.12 ($12.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,101 ($15.04). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,062.50 ($14.52), with a volume of 1,628,837 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.76) to GBX 1,200 ($16.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 916.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 950.12.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (14.80) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. Burberry Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current year.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

