Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 103,064 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,064 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,399,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

