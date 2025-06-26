Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,608 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $93.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
