Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,895 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.66. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.