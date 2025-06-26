Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,421 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,576,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

