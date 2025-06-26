Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,217 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

FLQL stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.