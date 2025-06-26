Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 78,110 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUHY. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

