Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

