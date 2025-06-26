Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $9,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7,165.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 634,554 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,671,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,227 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

