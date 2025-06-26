Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 732,516 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 281,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 251,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.