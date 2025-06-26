Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

