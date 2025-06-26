Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 17,630 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

NYSE USB opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

