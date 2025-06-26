Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

