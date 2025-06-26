Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FIW stock opened at $107.32 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

