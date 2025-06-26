Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after buying an additional 119,621 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $277.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $280.12. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

