Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,089,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $514.32.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock valued at $21,860,121. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

