Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 6.97% of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,963,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 66,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

CGIC stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $247.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

