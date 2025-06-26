Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

