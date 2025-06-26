Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.63. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.