Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day moving average is $205.51. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.20 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

