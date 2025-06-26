Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

