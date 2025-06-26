Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,243 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 29,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 81,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

