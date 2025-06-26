Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Jackson Financial worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $98,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 694,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 310.68%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

