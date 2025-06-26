Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.74 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,204 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLTW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

