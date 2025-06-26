Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

