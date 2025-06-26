Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.33 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7%
MDLZ stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mondelez International
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.