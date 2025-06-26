Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $239.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.