Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.77 Million Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2,340.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMD opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

