Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Linde by 58,312.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $468,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6%

LIN stock opened at $460.20 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $216.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.35.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.