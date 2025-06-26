Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,343,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 127,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,472,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

