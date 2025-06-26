Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IMCG opened at $78.61 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

