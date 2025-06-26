Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 605 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

