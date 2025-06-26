Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 60,774 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

